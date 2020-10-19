The investigation is continuing into a bear attack that left one woman in hospital in Hay River.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., on Friday, October 16th, Hay River RCMP were called about an alleged bear attack on Saskatoon Drive. RCMP arrived to find an injured female youth.

The woman was found on Saskatoon Drive at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, October 16. Screenshot.

Hay River Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and transported the victim to Hay River Regional Health Centre. The victim has been transferred to Edmonton for further treatment.

The bear believed to be involved in the incident, was shot and killed by Hay River RCMP members.

Bear safety tips from ENR’s website. Screenshot.

The investigation into the incident in Hay River is ongoing. This is the first known bear attack in Hay River, according to an Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) spokesperson. Across the territory, bear attacks are extremely rare, the spokesperson added.

In the NWT, there have been a total of 9 attacks on humans in the last 20 years — 4 fatal and 5 non-fatal —including the one on Friday.

ENR says it does not believe there is a risk to the public at this time, but did say people should remember that the area is bear country.

“Bears may be more active in the fall as they are out looking for food to put on weight for hibernation,” read an ENR statement on Facebook. “When walking in forested areas, please ensure you remain alert and aware of your surroundings.”

On their website, ENR also advises anytime you spot a bear, you report it, among a number of other safety tips.