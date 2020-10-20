Hay River’s pool is set to reopen early November after the Chief Public Health Officer approved the town’s application to reopen.

The maximum capacity of the facility will be 24 people – 20 in the pool area and four in the hot tub area – including lifeguards. Patrons must be socially distanced if they are from different households.

There is no set date for the opening, but staff training is set to take place on October 30, meaning the pool could be open in early November.

Stephanie Milette, director of recreation for Hay River, added in a council meeting on Monday that extra precautions are being taken when it comes to filling the pool, considering the town was under a boil water advisory — which has since been lifted.

The town said more details about the reopening will be provided later in the week, including firmer timelines and more information about COVID-19 protocols.