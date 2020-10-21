The presumptive COVID-19 case in Inuvik has been confirmed, according to a release sent out on Tuesday by the Department of Health and Social Services.

The two presumptive cases in Yellowknife are yet to be confirmed, because results are “are still pending from our partner lab in Alberta.”

The contact tracing investigation into the Inuvik has been completed. It found there were no risks of exposure along the route the driver from Alberta took, or within Inuvik.

The individual is recovering, safely at home.

Contact tracing is ongoing for the two Yellowknife cases. The process involves communicating with infected people about their location and determining if there is any risk of exposure, explained Deputy Chief Public Health Officer — Dr. Andy Delli-Pizzi in a press conference on Friday.

Exposure risks were found at two locations in Yellowknife, at the Anytime Fitness on October 12 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.and the Yellowknife RCMP detachment on October 13 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The Inuvik case, now it has been confirmed, missing that will be the first confirmed positive COVID-19 case in NT since April. If the two Yellowknife cases are confirmed, the total number of cases for the territory would be eight.