Update 4:30 p.m.: The worker who tested positive at Gahcho Kué mine is a resident of Yellowknife and contact tracing has started.

Immediate household members of the individual and identified contacts were quickly informed and directed to isolate, and given appropriate public health advice, according to Julie Green, the Minister for Health.

Public Health has arranged for immediate testing of these contacts.

Testing conducted upon the arrival of a new team of miners found one presumptive case of COVID-19 at Gahcho Kué mine.

The new group of miners arrived at the mine — 280 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife — on Monday, where they were tested for COVID-19.

One of the miners, who arrived on a flight from Yellowknife, tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating in the “dedicated quarantine wing” of the mine, according to a statement from De Beers, the company who owns and operates the mine.

The statement adds that 18 other miners who had travelled from Yellowknife with the individual are also self-isolating, “out of an abundance of caution.” Those 18 miners tested negative upon arrival.

De Beers is working with the GNWT and the chief public health officer, and is conducting follow-up testing on any workers at the mine who may have been impacted.