Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS).

The two presumptive COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife have been confirmed, and there is no evidence of further transmission.

However the Department of Health and Social Services (HSS) said there is a need for continued monitoring of the situation, in a statement released on Tuesday.

So far, one contact has been identified from a list of a potential 50 from the Anytime Fitness exposure, following a health department investigation.

The health department has also identified one potential exposure contact from the Yellowknife RCMP detachment and are asking the individual to contact Yellowknife Public Health and isolate immediately.

After investigating the list provided by Anytime Fitness, the health department determined a number of the contacts were not present at the gym at the time. More than 20 have been provided “appropriate isolation advice” and checking of the list continues.

“We are today nine days past the exposure period at Anytime Fitness. The chances are very high that we would have had patients presenting with symptoms already, which is a promising sign,” GNWT said in a statement.

But the government added potential contacts should continue to self-isolate for the 14-day period.

“Since we cannot guarantee whether we have been able to reach all contacts, the exposure notification associated with these positive results will remain active until at least 14 days after the dates and times listed for each location.”

The GNWT is also asking all possible contacts to get tested on day 10, October 22, for “added assurance”, whether they have symptoms or not.

The health department confirmed the two individuals who were confirmed positive were isolating “appropriately at-home.”

The health department also reminded people to avoid stigmatizing anyone who’s isolating, avoid spreading rumours online and to stay vigilant and follow COVID-19 guidelines.