Nunavut is yet to have a confirmed COVID-19 case count towards its own total. Photo supplied by Pixabay.

One positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Mary River Mine in Nunavut.

Since there are no workers from Nunavut currently at the mine, the risk of exposure for the territory is “very low,” according to a statement from Nunavut’s Chief Public Health Officer.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s CPHO, announced Tuesday the positive case at the Mary River Mine — 176 km southwest of Pond Inlet. The individual is asymptomatic and in isolation.

Contact tracing was initiated by mine staff according to mine protocols, and identified contacts were also placed in isolation. There is no evidence of transmission at Mary River Mine at this time.

Patterson added in the statement this does not impact the travel bubble Nunavut has with the Northwest Territories.

Nunavut currently has no COVID-19 cases, but has had positive cases reported at mines. Hope Bay Mine had nine positive cases confirmed in the beginning of October, but the cases didn’t contribute to Nunavut’s total because the workers came from other provinces in Canada.

