Bailey Moreton, staff Friday, Oct. 23rd, 2020 Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre. File photo.The Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre is closed to the public due to an "unforeseen incident."The incident happened during maintenance that was being performed on the water main.Work is currently underway to clean up water which leaked into the basement and restore plumbing services to the facility.The Museum will remain closed to the public over the weekend and re-open for regular visitation hours on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.