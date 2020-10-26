Business ReportNewsYellowknife NewsYK business award winners recognized for resiliency SHARE ON: Bailey Moreton, staff Monday, Oct. 26th, 2020 A screenshot of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce's logo. Screenshot.This year’s Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce Business Award winners have been announced, with the winners recognized for their resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic.The awards were renamed to reflect the challenges businesses have faced during the pandemic. The awards gala on Friday was also held across three different locations to allow for physical distancing restrictions.“We received a total of 1,559 online votes over the two-week voting period,” said Deneen Everett, Executive Director of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce. There were 34 nominations, submitted via video. “It was a privilege to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of our award recipients.”The full list of award winners are listed below: Resilient Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada: Cabin RadioResilient Large Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada: Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-op Ltd.Indigenous Entrepreneurship Resiliency Award, sponsored by Northland Utilities: Dene Wellness Warriors Customer Service Award of Excellence, sponsored by De Beers Group: Cabin Radio Community Impact Award, sponsored by Northwest Territories Power Corporation: Cabin RadioResilient New Business Award, sponsored by the NWT Business Development & Investment Corporation: Copperhouse Eatery + Lounge Resilient Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, sponsored by Northwestel: Juniper HealthWorkplace Health & Safety Award, sponsored by Worker’s Safety & Compensation Commission: Bella Dance Academy Resilient Women in Business Award, sponsored by The City of Yellowknife: Etandah Organic Day SpaInnovation Award of Excellence, sponsored by GNWT – Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment: Bullocks Bistro Tags: business awardsDeneen EverettYellowknife Chamber of Commerce