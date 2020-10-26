A screenshot of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce's logo. Screenshot.

This year’s Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce Business Award winners have been announced, with the winners recognized for their resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards were renamed to reflect the challenges businesses have faced during the pandemic. The awards gala on Friday was also held across three different locations to allow for physical distancing restrictions.

“We received a total of 1,559 online votes over the two-week voting period,” said Deneen Everett, Executive Director of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce. There were 34 nominations, submitted via video.

“It was a privilege to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of our award recipients.”

The full list of award winners are listed below:

Resilient Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada: Cabin Radio

Resilient Large Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada: Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-op Ltd.

Indigenous Entrepreneurship Resiliency Award, sponsored by Northland Utilities: Dene Wellness Warriors

Customer Service Award of Excellence, sponsored by De Beers Group: Cabin Radio

Community Impact Award, sponsored by Northwest Territories Power Corporation: Cabin Radio

Resilient New Business Award, sponsored by the NWT Business Development & Investment Corporation: Copperhouse Eatery + Lounge

Resilient Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, sponsored by Northwestel: Juniper Health

Workplace Health & Safety Award, sponsored by Worker’s Safety & Compensation Commission: Bella Dance Academy

Resilient Women in Business Award, sponsored by The City of Yellowknife: Etandah Organic Day Spa