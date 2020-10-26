A sample version of the newest editor of the government identification cards. Photo supplied.

The GNWT will continue to waive the fees for government identification cards for people who successfully apply for the income assistance program.

The program, started back in 2017, is a collaboration between the Departments of Education, Culture and Employment and Infrastructure. The cards help homeless people and others who have difficulty obtaining ID to access services, like opening a bank account or travelling for medical treatment out of territory.

To date, the partnership has helped 70 income assistance clients to obtain a GIC, at a savings of $51.00 per person.

“Providing a means of accessing services and supports gives Income Assistance clients dignity, encourages self-reliance, and creates structure in their lives and the lives of their families,” R.J. Simpson, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, said in a statement.

“Bringing groups together to create innovative and sometimes very simple solutions to problems is a good way to serve the residents of the NWT.”

Income assistance programs are open for any NT resident aged 19 years or older, who is currently looking for work and meets several needs-based criteria.