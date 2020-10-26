Yellowknife RCMP is investigating a series of vandalism incidents at a construction site on School Draw Avenue, and are asking for public assistance. In the last four months, five alleged vandalism incidents at the construction site, with similar M.O., have been reported to Yellowknife RCMP.

The first incident was reported on July 12th and the most recent incident was reported on Monday, October 26th. Between October 14th and October 26th, four alleged vandalism incidents happened at the site. Overall, significant damage was caused to the equipment, totaling losses in the thousands of dollars.

Yellowknife RCMP note that they are taking these complaints very seriously and that all of these files are being investigated thoroughly. They are asking for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on or near the construction site on School Draw, to contact them at 669-1111.