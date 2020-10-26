The Yellowknife RCMP detachment will remain open while building repairs continue.

The front counter will remain open from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.

Issues with the water pipe system in the Henry Larsen Building of the RCMP offices are the reason for the construction.

Veterans Memorial Drive (49th Avenue) will also have intermittent road closures as the repairs are made to the piping attached to the main building.

Parking in front of the building may also be interrupted.

RCMP also urged the public to follow COVID-19 guidelines when entering the building.

An exposure risk is still in effect for the Yellowknife RCMP detachment.

The Department of Health and Social services said the exposure risk-would remain in place for 14-days after the individual with COVID-19 was at the Yellowknife RCMP detachment on October 13.