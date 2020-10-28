Despite the many lakes around Yellowknife freezing over, the city is warning residents to be careful about strapping their skates on too early in the year.

Photos on Facebook showed several residents skating on Backbay, near Old Town on Great Slave Lake.

Amazing conditions on Backbay today for skating. All those dark specks are skaters! Posted by Ray Chiasson on Sunday, 25 October 2020

But the city says residents should wait till the ice has been confirmed to be six inches thick, the minimum thickness recommended by the city.

Ice measuring doesn’t begin till November 2, according to Allison Harrower, communications advisor for the City of Yellowknife. Then the city will continue testing each of the city’s water areas every Monday until the ice is six inches thick.

According to ice measurements conducted last year by the Great Slave Lake Snowmobile Association, the ice on Back Bay measured four inches on November 3, below the city’s recommended six inches.

The only places where the ice was thick enough that time last year were Niven, Frame, Range and Rat lakes and the pond behind Kasteel Drive.