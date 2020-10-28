Minister of Health and Social Services, Julie Green has extended the territory-wide Public Health Emergency under the NWT’s Public Health Act on the advice of Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola. The latest extension continues through November 10th.

The GNWT notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated considerably across Canada in recent weeks as the country’s caseload surged to its highest point in the pandemic.

“The Public Health Emergency is required to continue to decisively respond to shifts in the NWT’s own public health situation, and maintain preventative measures.”

For more information and to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 in the territory, visit the GNWT’s COVID-19 Website.