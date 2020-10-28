A Yellowknife man has been charged by Yellowknife RCMP for drug trafficking and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose. On Tuesday, October 27th, at about 1:30 pm, Yellowknife RCMP attended an apartment building on 51A Avenue and 56 Street, after receiving a complaint that individuals were unlawfully in the dwelling.

While investigating the matter, RCMP members arrested a man who was unlawfully in the dwelling. When searching the man, RCMP found he was in possession of two large knifes, a plastic bag containing white powder and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Byron Bibby, 27 year-old, has been charged with:

Being unlawfully in a dwelling house sec.

Two counts of Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession for purpose of trafficking Schedule I

Possession for purpose of trafficking Schedule IV

Bibby has been remanded and is scheduled to appear in Territorial court on Friday, October 30th. Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.