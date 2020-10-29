Health & WellnessNewsYellowknife NewsAdditional flu clinic spaces open up in YK SHARE ON: Bailey Moreton, staff Thursday, Oct. 29th, 2020 A file photo of Dr Kami Kandola receiving her flu shot. File photo.The Yellowknife flu clinic is opening up an additional 100 spaces a day throughout this week.After a “successful first day”, the mass-vaccination clinic at the YK Multiplex DND Gym is expanding its opening hours and its appointment times, according to a Facebook post by the NWT Health and Social Services Authority.“We continue to assess demand and add opportunities as needed. If we do a further mass-vaccination clinic we will announce it via news release and on our Facebook page,” NWT Health and Social Services Authority wrote on Facebook.More Flu Clinic Spaces Open for Yellowknife.After a successful first day at our mass-vaccination clinic at the YK…Posted by Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority on Tuesday, 27 October 2020A booking is still required to ensure a space in the flu clinic.The Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola had previously urged everyone to get their flu shot.Symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar and a surge in flu cases could result in the territory’s COVID-19 testing capacity being burdened and overwhelmed. Getting vaccinated and reducing the number of flu cases will allow tracing of COVID-19 to be more efficient and effective, according to a Department of Health and Social Services press release.The mass-vaccination clinic at the YK Multiplex DND Gym is open till Sunday November 1.If the available appointments don’t work for people, Yellowknife can set-up an appointment in a regular clinic, by calling (867) 767-9120. Tags: COVID-19Dr. Kami Kandola Chief Public Health Officerflu clinicNWT Health and Social Services AuthorityYellowknifeYK Multiplex DND Gym