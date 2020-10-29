The Yellowknife flu clinic is opening up an additional 100 spaces a day throughout this week.

After a “successful first day”, the mass-vaccination clinic at the YK Multiplex DND Gym is expanding its opening hours and its appointment times, according to a Facebook post by the NWT Health and Social Services Authority.

“We continue to assess demand and add opportunities as needed. If we do a further mass-vaccination clinic we will announce it via news release and on our Facebook page,” NWT Health and Social Services Authority wrote on Facebook.

A booking is still required to ensure a space in the flu clinic.

The Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola had previously urged everyone to get their flu shot.

Symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar and a surge in flu cases could result in the territory’s COVID-19 testing capacity being burdened and overwhelmed.

Getting vaccinated and reducing the number of flu cases will allow tracing of COVID-19 to be more efficient and effective, according to a Department of Health and Social Services press release.

The mass-vaccination clinic at the YK Multiplex DND Gym is open till Sunday November 1.

If the available appointments don’t work for people, Yellowknife can set-up an appointment in a regular clinic, by calling (867) 767-9120.