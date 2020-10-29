The Dempster Highway crosses the boundary between Yukon Territory and the Northwest Territories. Photo from Google Maps.

The GNWT advises residents that Highway 8 (The Dempster Highway) will temporarily close to all traffic between kilometre 1 and 14.2 once ferries stop operating for the season. Both ferries are currently on notice and could close within days, depending upon conditions.

Travellers are advised to complete the movement of essential goods and services prior to the closure. The GNWT note that the intent is to re-open the highway once ice crossings open for the season. Until that time, drivers are advised to use Highway 1 to enter or leave the territory.

While Highway 8 has remained open in previous years during the changeover, the highway is being closed this year in light of COVID-19, as GNWT border patrol staff cannot easily access certain sections of highway with the ferries out of service.

Drivers are reminded that it is unsafe and illegal to drive on a closed highway and to obey all traffic signs and barricades. Only emergency, enforcement, and construction vehicles are exempted from the closure.