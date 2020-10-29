Twenty eight grants were awarded to community, Indigenous and non-profit organizations in the Northwest Territories to help combat poverty as part of the Anti-Poverty Fund.

There were originally 59 original applicants, but the GNWT said those proposals had to be updated to be compliant with COVID-19 guidelines. Forty one re-applied.

The 28 proposals who received funding are for programs that tackle homelessness, food insecurity and youth education programs amongst others.

The Anti-Poverty Fund has an annual budget of $1,000,000, with the funding split between the 28 approved programs.

The funding amounts awarded to different projects varied from $4,900 to $75,000.

To be considered for the Anti-Poverty fund, eligible organizations had to tie their project to one or more of the Territorial Anti-Poverty Strategy’s five pillars of child and family support; healthy living and reaching our potential; safe and affordable housing; sustainable communities; and integrated continuum of services.

“Our priority is to ensure residents have access to supports they need so that they can live in dignity, are free from poverty, and are active members in their communities,” said Julie Green, Minister of Health and Social Services.

“The Anti-Poverty Fund helps advance this by providing funding to eligible organizations to deliver community driven solutions on poverty reduction.”