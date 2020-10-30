The exterior of the Yellowknife DMV office on 49th Street. File photo.

The Yellowknife DMV is no longer accepting walk-ins, with all patrons having to make an appointment beforehand.

In a statement released on Friday, the Department of Infrastructure cited patron complaints and COVID-19 guidelines as the reason for the change.

“The Department of Infrastructure has heard the public’s concerns and understands that the walk-in process had been frustrating for some clients,” INF said in a statement. “The limited capacity in the waiting area due to the approved COVID-19 Exposure Control Plan makes this process challenging to safely accommodate.”

“The oncoming colder weather is also expected to create additional capacity challenges as clients will be unable to wait outside,” the statement adds.

Yellowknife residents can book an appointment in advance either by emailing DMV@gov.nt.ca or calling 867-767-9087 to leave a voicemail with the following information:

· Service you require (Driver’s Licence or Vehicle Registration)

· First and Last Name

· Please advise whether you have previously obtained services at the issuing office

Yellowknife has seen other services, like the mass -vaccination flu clinic, require an appointment be booked beforehand. Other waiting room areas, like the RCMP Yellowknife detachment, have COVID-19 screening processes in place for those entering the waiting area.