A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by Emelie Peacock/100.1 Moose FM

The RCMP and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating a suspicious death in Yellowknife.

One person was found in the early hours of October 31 with significant injuries. They later were pronounced deceased.

Another person was with injuries in a separate location, but their injuries are believed to have stemmed from the same incident.

NT RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident with assistance from the coroner’s office.

No arrests have been made.

RCMP said in a statement this is not a random incident but there is no risk to the public at this point in time.

The statement adds the RCMP is not releasing any further details at this time.