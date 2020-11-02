Yellowknife’s first ice measurements for the 2020-21 season were published on Sunday by the Great Slave Snowmobile Association.

The group carries out the annual measurements on behalf of the City of Yellowknife. The snowmobilers published their measurements to Facebook and the same data will later appear on the city’s website.

The city recommended last week that residents wait until the ice was measured to be six inches thick before heading out onto the ice.

Please see the attached results for Ice Thickness Testing today by members of the GSSA. Posted by Great Slave Snowmobile Association on Sunday, 1 November 2020

The ice was confirmed to be that thick in several spots, including Fault Lake, Frame Lake, Long Lake, Range Lake, Niven Lake, Rat Lake and the pond behind Kasteel Drive. Portions of Back Bay, near the Wardair Dock, are also thicker than six inches.

However the portion of Back Bay near 34 Morrison Drive is only three inches thick. Similarly, the ice is below the recommended six inches on Kam Lake, on Yellowknife Bay near both the boat launch and by Air Tindi. The ice is also too thin near where the Dettah ice road will soon be.

The ice at each of Yellowknife’s lakes will continue to be tested every Monday until the ice is six inches thick.