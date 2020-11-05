NewsYellowknife NewsIn photos: Pumpkin Lane 2020 SHARE ON: Bailey Moreton, staff Thursday, Nov. 5th, 2020 Shots from the Pumpkin Lane, 2020 edition. Photo by Bailey Moreton/100.1 Moose FM.The annual display of Yellowknifer’s creative pumpkin carvings took place between Sunday and Tuesday this week.Pumpkin Lane was filled with pumpkins carved by residents for Halloween, lining the walkway at the city’s Somba K’e Civic Plaza. There were hundreds of carvings lining the walkway. Photo by Bailey Moreton/100.1 Moose FM. Shots from the Pumpkin Lane, 2020 edition. Photo by Bailey Moreton/100.1 Moose FM. The event attracted all kinds of onlookers. Photo by Bailey Moreton/100.1 Moose FM. Tags: PhotoPumpkin LaneSomba K’e Civic PlazaYellowknife