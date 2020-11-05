Bus AlertsNewsYellowknife NewsYK bus capacity to be increased as of November 12 SHARE ON: Bailey Moreton, staff Thursday, Nov. 5th, 2020 Yellowknife is loosening capacity restrictions on its busses, to allow for more riders to be on board at a time, following an exemption granted by the Chief Public Health OfficerCapacity on Yellowknife’s busses was restricted due to COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines.“The problem will help to alleviate the problem riders have encountered recently, being unable to board busses that were previously at capacity,” Michael Abbot, a municipal engineer with the city, said in a statement.The statement specifically mentions students have been impacted by the capacity restrictions.The statement adds the city cannot guarantee busses won’t fill-up to the new capacity limits on some routes. Tags: City of YellowknifeCOVID-19physical distancing restrictionstransit