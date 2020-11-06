Nunavut now has a confirmed COVID-19 case count towards its own total, for the first time since the pandemic began. Photo supplied by Pixabay.

Nunavut has recorded its first case of COVID-19, according to the territory’s Chief Public Health Officer.

The case was recorded in the community of Sanikiluaq, a remote island community in Hudson’s Bay. Travel in and out of the community, which is fly-in only, is now barred.

“We have initiated contact tracing in the community and our rapid response team is on standby to help manage the situation should it become necessary,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s CPHO. “We ask residents of Sanikiluaq to remain at home at this time and limit contact with other residents including family members not residing in the same household. It is important that health measures are followed by everyone and that we all do our part to quickly contain a potential spread in the community.”

The individual and their family are in isolation and are doing well, according to the statement.

Grocery stores are implementing reduced hours with people required to wear a mask while in stores. Only emergency travel is permitted.

“Please remember that a confirmed case is not a reason to panic. We’ve prepared for this and are responding. All Nunavummiut should continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and stay home if you are feeling unwell,” said Premier Joe

Savikataaq. “I wish all the best for the patient and the people of Sanikiluaq.”

This positive case does not impact the northern bubble with the Northwest Territories.