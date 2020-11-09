A second case of COVID-19 has been reported in the remote Nunavut community of Sanikiluaq, according to the territory’s Chief Public Health Officer.

“The individual is part of the same household as the first positive case, is asymptomatic,

isolated and is doing well,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s CPHO.

On November 7, a Rapid Response Team, including one nurse and one technician, arrived in

Sanikiluaq to assist the team already located in the community.

As of Sunday, 11 people have been identified as possible contacts with the COVID-19 case. Contact tracing is ongoing, according to the statement. There is currently no evidence of community spread, added Patterson.

This is the second case of COVID-19 in Sanikiluaq within a week. Nunavut’s first COVID-19 case — which up until Friday was the only province or territory in Canada yet to have a confirmed COVID-19 case — was reported last week.

Nunavut’s CPHO is asking residents if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19, to call the COVID-19 hotline between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and not to go to the health centre in person.