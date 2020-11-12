Sign for the drive through COVID-19 screening service in Yellowknife. Photo from the NTHSSA.

Update 5:00 p.m.: Four additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Fort Smith.

The cases are an instance of “household transmission” according to a statement from the Department of Health and Social Services.

Contact tracing found no contacts at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and found there was no risk of community spread.

With these four new cases, the Northwest Territory’s COVID-19 total stands at 15 confirmed cases.

The presumptive positive case at Diavik Diamond mine was also confirmed, but did not count towards the territory’s COVID-19 case total.

A positive COVID-19 test has been confirmed in Fort Smith. The case is related to travel outside of the territory. The individual, along with household contacts, are all appropriately isolated.

According to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola there has been no risk identified to the community as appropriate self-isolation procedures were followed by members of the household after travel.

She also noted that there are no outstanding contacts within the NWT and that the household is being monitored and public health is providing necessary supports.

No further details will be provided to protect privacy.

This is the first COVID-19 case in the NWT in over two weeks and the 11th total in the territory.