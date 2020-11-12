Update: The presumptive positive COVID-19 test at Diavik Diamond Mine has been confirmed. All contacts are isolating on-site. Public health continues to work with Diavik medical staff to monitor the situation at the mine site, but there is no indication of an outbreak.

There is no additional risk identified to NWT communities.

The confirmed COVID-19 test at Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine was for an Alberta resident. The individual traveled on a charter flight which went directly from the south to the mine site.

The individual is currently isolating appropriately in a designated quarantine area onsite alongside all potential contacts. Medical staff at the mine are working closely with NWT public health officials to guide further actions, including thorough testing and follow-up.

These two cases will not be included in the territory’s statistics as neither of the individuals are NWT residents.