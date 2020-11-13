The Northern travel bubble with the Northwest Territories could be impacted, according to Nunavut's CPHO. Photo supplied by Pixabay.

A fifth case of COVID-19 has been reported in Nunavut in a week.

The latest case is in Arviat, a preodminantly Inuit community in the Kivalliq region on the western shore of Hudson Bay.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s Chief Public Health Officer, said travel in and out of the Kivalliq region has been restricted out of an abundance of caution. Contact tracing is ongoing.

Only essential services are to remain open with grocery stores implementing reduced hours. Indoor gatherings are no longer permitted, and all outdoor gatherings are limited to five people or less.

“To everyone in the Kivalliq, please know we are with you, we’re sending you strength and our government is ready to help. Stay well and care from one another safely,” Premier Joe Savikataaq said in a statement.

This is Nunavut’s fifth COVID-19 case in the past week, and the fifth reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been no details released about how the recent uptick of cases in Nunavut could impact the northern travel bubble. Chris Puglia, the acting manager of communications for Nunavut’s Department of Health, said the decision is up to NT’s CPHO, and the decision “might depend on the direction of travel.”

Currently, there is no word of changes from GNWT.

More to come.