On November 9th, Inuvik RCMP responded to a report of a missing elderly male who was reported to be travelling by snowmobile to a cabin west of Reindeer Station. On November 10th, in coordination with Search and Rescue, a search of the area was conducted by air. After becoming stuck in the snow and spending the night in a nearby cabin, police were able to locate the male who was found to be in good physical condition.

Police are reminding travelers of the varying ice conditions this time of year.

“Much of the ice in the small creeks and lakes is still unsafe for travel. The recommended minimum ice thickness for snowmobiles is six inches. If travelling, remember to plan your route, bring a spot or similar device, wear warm clothing, tell someone where you are going and when you will be back and have extra gear and food with you in the event of a breakdown or other unforeseen incident occurs.”

The RCMP thanks Inuvik Search and Rescue and Gwichin Helicopters for their assistance.