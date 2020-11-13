New call centre technology being implemented is set to improve service on the GNWT’s 8-1-1 line, according to the territory.

The 8-1-1 line serves as a hotline for COVID-19 information. People call 8-1-1 when they first arrive in the territory. The hotline is also set up to answer questions about self-isolation plans, COVID-19 guideline exceptions and for people to report if they are experiencing symptoms.

The line has received between 1000 and 1500 calls per week since August, according to the statement.

“At times, this level of volume has resulted in dropped calls and less seamless experiences for residents and businesses,” read the statement.

The new hotline will be set up with an operator specifically focused on handling questions asked by businesses.

Additional staff to work the phone lines has been hired as part of the COVID Secretariat.

“When we established the COVID Coordinating Secretariat, we promised to improve services for residents and businesses,” Caroline Cochrane, Premier of the Northwest Territories said in a statement. “These investments in technology and capacity are a good step towards delivering better pandemic services as we continue to rise to the challenge of COVID-19.”

Call centre services are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.