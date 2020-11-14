Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Arviat, bringing Nunavut’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases up to eight.

All individuals are isolating and doing well, according to a statement Nunavut’s health department.

The first case in Arviat was reported on Friday. That case was the fourth confirmed COVID-19 case Nunavut had reported in a week.

According to the statement, 63 additional tests have been done in Sanikiluaq and have all yielded negative results.

In Rankin Inlet, where a case was reported earlier this week, another 22 tests have been done, all with negative results. Contact tracing in Rankin Inlet, Sanikiluaq and Arviat continues, with the end goal to prevent community transmission.

Prior to last Friday, Nunavut was the only jurisdiction in Canada that had reported zero confirmed COVID-19 cases.