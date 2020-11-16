Yellowknife RCMP and Fort Providence RCMP responded to three reports of bear spray over the weekend. In Fort Providence, RCMP were called to assist in a report of a person being sprayed with the bear spray in the early morning hours of November 14th. The single victim was transported to the Health Centre for treatment. RCMP are investigating, no charges at this time.

In Yellowknife, there were two reports of bear spray use. On Friday, November 13, at approximately 6 p.m., police were alerted to an alarm that had been activated at a multiple residence building on 52 Ave. RCMP attended, along with City of Yellowknife Fire Division, and found a female victim had been subject to intentional discharge of bear spray. The Fire Division cleared the alarm and the victim was transported by ambulance to Stanton Territorial Hospital for treatment. The investigation continues with no charges at this time.

On Saturday, November 14, at approximately 7:20 p.m., in the downtown area of 51 St and 50 Ave, Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call for service involving bear spray. Two male victims had allegedly been subjected to an intentional discharge of bear spray. City of Yellowknife Fire Division Emergency Medical Services attended to treat the victims. The investigation led the RCMP to a nearby multi residential building on 52 Ave, where police arrested a male.

Chris Rivett, 59-years-old, faces three charges of Assault with a weapon, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, and a charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. He is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on January 5th, 2021. NT RCMP are reminding citizens that the intentional discharge of bear spray, in a building or directly at a person is a criminal offence.

“There is a concerning pattern of use of bear spray in buildings and toward people” states Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel, Operations Manager for Yellowknife RCMP. “We want to put a stop to this illegal activity and provide a safe environment for all our citizens. If you see someone, or suspicious activity involving bear spray, please call it in immediately at 669-1111”.