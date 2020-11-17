The Northwest Territories’ travel bubble with Nunavut has been suspended, after a surge of COVID-19 cases in Nunavut.

The bubble, implemented back in June, had allowed travellers from Nunavut to travel within NT without self-isolating for 14 days.

As of November 17 at 12 p.m., anyone who wishes to travel into the Northwest Territories from Nunavut must follow the process for other travellers from Canada, including filing a self-isolation plan and isolating for 14 days, unless they are an essential worker or have other exemptions.

Those requirements to earn an exemption remain the same as they were previously.

Nunavut patients traveling to NT for for medical treatment will be allowed to travel, but “must self-isolate when they are not attending their medical appointments,” according to a statement from the Department of Health and Social Services.

All Arviat, Rankin Inlet, and Sanikiluaq travellers already in the territory must self-isolate immediately, the statment said.

Anyone who is currently within the Northwest Territories and has traveled from Arviat, Rankin Inlet, or Sanikiluaq within the last 14 days must also self-isolate immediately for 14 days from the date of their arrival in the Northwest Territories, adds the statement.