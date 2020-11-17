Dr. Kami Kandola (right) is the Northwest Territories' Chief Public Health Officer. Photo supplied by MyYellowknifeNow.com staff.

The health department is offering more flu clinic appointments in Yellowknife to meet increased demand for the flu shot.

Additional appointment slots will be available at the public health office on Franklin Avenue from November 23 to 29. Appointments must be booked ahead of time, either online by filling in the booking form or by calling public health.

Appointments can be made starting November 18 at 10 a.m.

This is the second time the health department has expanded flu clinic offerings in Yellowknife. Dr. Kami Kandola, Yellowknife’s Chief Public Health Officer previously urged all Northwest Territories’ residents to get their flu shot, because symptoms of the flu are similar to COVID-19.

Getting the flu shot can avoid putting an unnecessary burden on the Northwest Territories’ testing capacity, Kandola said.

“As the influenza virus causes similar symptoms to COVID-19, by getting vaccinated residents can help lessen the burden on the territory’s testing system, which will help healthcare professionals trace and respond to COVID-19 cases quickly,” read the statement from public health.

Over 4,700 vaccinations have been administered in Yellowknife, according to the Department of Health and Social Services. The health department added in a statement they are seeing the double demand than usual for flu shots.