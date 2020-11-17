Thirty four cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nunavut today, the highest single-day total for the territory since the pandemic began.

These cases bring the territory’s total up to 60.

Eight new cases had been reported at a press conference on Monday, where Nunavut’s Chief Public Health Officer announced a mandatory two-week lockdown in Nunavut.

“One of the cases in Whale Cove is linked to the Arviat outbreak, which led to transmission to the other seven individuals. Contact tracing in all impacted communities continues,” Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s Chief Public Health Officer, said in a statement.

Eight cases have been reported in Whale Cove, a fly-in hamlet with a population of only 435. Twenty-six of the new cases are in Arviat, bringing that community’s total up to 46.

Rankin Inlet remains at four positive cases and Sanikiluaq remains at two positive cases.

“The last week has shown us just how quickly COVID-19 spreads,” added Patterson. “This rate and reach of transmission will continue to grow if we don’t each do our part. Nunavummiut need to follow the public health measures to help contain the spread of the virus.”

The Northern travel bubble was suspended on Monday by NT’s CPHO Dr. Kami Kandola after the surge in COVID-19 cases over the past three days, which saw Nunavut become the territory with the highest total number of COVID-19 cases.

Travellers from Nunavut are still allowed to enter the Northwest Territories, as long as they isolate for 14 days and submit a self-isolation plan.