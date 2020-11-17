The annual Holiday Lights competition is back, and nominations are now open. Residents are encouraged to enter this event, brought to you by the City of Yellowknife and Northland Utilities, by nominating their own or another Yellowknife address. This year, there will be no categories.

To register, email holidaylights@yellowknife.ca with the address and a photo of the lights to be featured. Registration is open from now until December 16th. Entries will be uploaded to the holiday lights map where residents can view the decorations virtually and plan their holiday lights tour. This year, voting will be available from December 18th, until January 4th, 2021, on the City’s Facebook page.

Northland Utilities will select 5 winners from the top 20 entries voted for by residents and each winner will receive a $150 prize. For more information, visit www.yellowknife.ca/holidaylights.