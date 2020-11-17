A public weather alert was announced this morning on Environment Canada’s website that a snowfall warning is in effect for the Hay River Region including Enterprise and the Thebacha Region including Fort Smith – Salt River Reserve.

Heavy snow will push into certain southern NWT communities this evening. 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected by Wednesday evening, when the heaviest snow will move out the region. Environment Canada warns to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.