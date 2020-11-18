Nunavut has reported ten new cases of COVID-19, bringing their total to 70.

Eight of the new cases are in Arviat, bringing that community’s total up to 54. The other two confirmed positive COVID-19 cases are in Rankin’s Inlet, where a case was first reported last Thursday. Rankin’s Inlet now has six confirmed COVID-19 cases, who are all isolating and doing well, according to a statement from Nunavut’s health department.

“Contact tracing in all impacted communities continues and there is no evidence of community transmission in Rankin Inlet at this time,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s Chief Public Health Officer.

Whale Cove remains at eight positive cases and Sanikiluaq remains at two positive cases. Testing in Whale Cove is ongoing.