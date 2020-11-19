Students from Elizabeth Mackenzie School learning from a knowledge holder during an On The Land Culural Trip, an NWT On The Land Collaborative grant recipient.

For the third year in a row, the NWT On The Land Collaborative distributed one million dollars in grants to 55 projects across the territory that connect NWT residents with land, culture, and community. Since it was founded in 2015, the Collaborative has distributed more than four million dollars to 243 projects in every region of the NWT.

MakeWay representative Steve Ellis, who is also one of the founding members of the Collaborative notes that the Collaborative supports projects that: get people out on the land; connect community members to their land, culture, and traditions; build or strengthen partnerships; enhance community capacity; and promote sustainability.

“I’ve been super happy to have people in communities tell me that the Collaborative has one of the best proposal processes in the NWT. A key objective of the Collaborative was to make on the land funding accessible, with as little red tape as possible, and I am proud to say I think we have accomplished this.”

The 2020 grants range between $2,500 and $60,000. The recipients are primarily Indigenous governments, schools, and non-governmental organizations. In addition to financial support, funded projects may also receive equipment, training, and program support.

Small grant recipients include students gathering traditional medicines with Elders hosted by Chief Albert Wright School in Tulít’a, and the rabbit snaring program for children at Setsi’e Frederick Daycare in Hay River.

Medium-sized grants will allow Nihtat Gwich’in Council to continue their intergenerational revitalizing traditional skills project, and make it possible for Chief Jimmy Bruno School in Behchokǫ̀ to organize two rites of passage camps.

Large grants have been awarded to the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation for a regional on the land literacy camp, and to support Dehcho First Nation’s Yundaa Gogha youth canoe trip.

The 2020 NWT On The Land Collaborative annual report is available here.