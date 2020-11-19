Drivers are advised that the speed limit has been increased from 70 km/h to 80 km/h on the Ingraham Trail from kilometre 0 to 7.5 (junction of Highways 3 and 4 to Yellowknife River). The limit was increased this week after improvements were made to the highway during this past summer and fall.

Signs reflecting the new speed limit have been installed. Drivers are reminded to follow all posted speed limits and to drive according to conditions, with regular patrols carried out by Highway Patrol Officers and the RCMP.