The Aurora Borealis has been especially active over the past couple of nights. Photo supplied by Aurora Village.

National Geographic magazine has highlighted Yellowknife as one its 25 “destinations on the rise.”

The annual list notes travellers should wait to plan their trips until the new year, with travel restrictions still in place in the Northwest Territories and in many countries across the world.

“These superlative destinations speak of resilient communities, innovative conservation efforts, and thrilling opportunities for future explorations,” reads the introduction to the article.

Yellowknife was highlighted as part of the nature category, along with other spots in Michigan, Australia and Brazil.

The article highlights YK for its regular viewing access to the Northern Lights. Also noted were the city’s Dene culture and history, mining history and natural landscapes, including the Great Slave Lake.

“The story of Yellowknife, capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, reads like an adventure novel,” reads the article.

Canada was featured twice on the list, with Indigenous culture in British Columbia being picked as a “destination on the rise” for a family journey.

Yellowknives Dene Nation author Christine Lafferty was cited in the article, and spoke about how Yellowknife’s natural beauty and Dene history intersect.

“Going out on the land is one way to find peace and solace, to reconnect and to heal,” said Lafferty. “The land helps us to remember what is important. It is there that we can find happiness in the simplicities of nature’s gifts.”