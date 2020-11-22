NewsYellowknife NewsYellowknife Santa Claus Parade popular, though some missed out SHARE ON: Bailey Moreton, staff Sunday, Nov. 22nd, 2020 Santa's float at the 202 Christmas Parade. Photo by Keven Dow/100.1 Moose FM.This year’s Christmas parade attracted plenty of Yellowknifers, despite the different format.This year’s event was dubbed the “Drive-Thru Santa Claus Parade,” and the theme was “Your Favorite Christmas Movie.” Floats were stationary this year, with Yellowknifers staying in their car and driving through the parade to maintain social distancing.The stream of cars through the parade started before the 5 p.m. start time and continued well after the parade was set to finish at 7 p.m. The line of cars looking to enter the parade stretched dozens of cars long well after the parade was over.Posted by Michelle Haigh on Saturday, 21 November 2020Many took to social media to express their disappointment at the gates to the parade grounds being closed before everyone had gotten a chance to see the parade.‘I see a lot of upset ppl on FB because they were turned away from the parade,” Renee Sanderson wrote on the “Yellowknife and NWT’S Rants & Raves 2.0 (Rated E)” Facebook page. “It’s unfortunate, it really is.” “In these challenging times, we need to be mindful and kind. Kudos to City of Yellowknife for coming up with a creative plan so that we could carry on with the traditional Santa Clause Parade. It is a learning curve for sure, so please be kind.” Tags: Christmas ParadeCity of Yellowknife