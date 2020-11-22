This year’s Christmas parade attracted plenty of Yellowknifers, despite the different format.

This year’s event was dubbed the “Drive-Thru Santa Claus Parade,” and the theme was “Your Favorite Christmas Movie.”

Floats were stationary this year, with Yellowknifers staying in their car and driving through the parade to maintain social distancing.

The stream of cars through the parade started before the 5 p.m. start time and continued well after the parade was set to finish at 7 p.m. The line of cars looking to enter the parade stretched dozens of cars long well after the parade was over.

Many took to social media to express their disappointment at the gates to the parade grounds being closed before everyone had gotten a chance to see the parade.