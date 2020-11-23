The City of Yellowknife sign outside city hall. Photo by Emelie Peacock/100.1 Moose FM.

The City of Yellowknife’s 2021 Community Grant Funding program is now accepting applications for its various funding grants.

Five different grants will be offered as part of the funding program, to support local nonprofits.

One community service grant will be given out, with a maximum value of $10,000. This money is aimed at helping nonprofits based in Yellowknife with the costs of starting up new projects.

Three of the available grants are multi-year grants that go towards established nonprofits to help cover operations and programming. The maximum amount of money that can be rewarded is $80,000.

The sponsorship grant goes towards an established non-profit in Yellowknife to help them, host or sponsor an event. The maximum amount to be awarded for the Sponsorship Grant is $20,000.00.

The applications must meet with the City of Yellowknife’s objectives which include prioritizing climate change management, redefining public transit and promoting development across the city.