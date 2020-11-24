The army will be running a cold water immersion training exercise for its personnel on December 8 and 9 on Long Lake.

Activities will include personnel entering the water through a hole in the ice, getting out of the water and heading to warming tents nearby to change.

The training will take place on Long Lake, just off Highway 3 by the float plane launch. The warming tents and administration area will be located on the lake.

There will be Canadian Armed Forces vehicles in the area, but all personnel will be unarmed.

“This activity is being conducted as part of professional development for the Canadian Ranger

Instructors who frequently deploy out to the communities and on to the land with Canadian

Ranger patrols in the north,” a statement from the Canadian Armed Forces read.

The activities are taking place during the daytime, but staff will be on hand during the exercise to ensure the hole in the ice is adequately marked. It will be fenced off and sign posted afterwards to ensure public safety.