The city said the reverse-Santa Claus parade couldn’t be extended due to safety concerns stemming from the cold temperatures.

The parade was driven through by more than 2,000 cars, according to the city of Yellowknife. Although some were left frustrated as they waited for more than an hour in some cases to enter the parade, only to be turned away.

“The City hears the frustrations of residents who were unable to attend the parade and will work to avoid this at future events,” the City of Yellowknife said in a statement.

“Due to safety concerns related to the cold weather, it was not possible to extend the parade schedule as volunteers, float participants, and staff were setting up for the parade from as early as 3 p.m. on Saturday, in temperatures as low as -25°c.”

The winners of the various float awards for this year’s parade have also been announced. They are as follows:

Commercial: Kavanaugh Bros Ltd. with “National Lampoons Christmas Vacation”

Non-Profit/School: NWT Disabilities Council with “The Grinch’s Holiday Viewing”

2020 Strong: Inclusion NWT with “Home Movies with Popcorn”

The NWT Disabilities Council also won the annual Roland Gosselin “Ho Ho Ho Award.” This $500 prize, donated by Gosselin’s family, recognizes the longtime Yellowknife resident, who had appeared as Santa Claus in past events in the city. Moose FM chose Inclusion NWT as the 2020 Strong Winner.

The theme for the 2021 Santa Claus Parade will be a Rock n’ Roll Christmas.