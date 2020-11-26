Fort McPherson RCMP intercepted a significant amount of alcohol en route to Fort McPherson where alcohol is restricted under the NWT Liquor Act. On Monday evening, November 23rd, Fort McPherson RCMP intercepted a vehicle on the Dempster Highway and police located 20 – 375 ml bottles, two – 200 ml bottles, three – 750 ml bottles, and seven – 1.14 ltr bottles of vodka.

The amount significantly exceeded the quantities allowed under the NWT Liquor Act and has been seized. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

“The amount of alcohol allowed in the community is determined by the NWT Liquor Act for a variety of reasons, including the prevention of crime related to excessive alcohol consumption. Fort McPherson RCMP is committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens as this is not a victimless crime” states Cst Amber Gambling of Fort McPherson RCMP.

Fort McPherson RCMP is reminding residents who have information about suspicious activity to call the detachment at 952-1111.