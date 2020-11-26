NWT Tourism has made Donna Lee its new chief executive officer.

Lee was working as general manager at the Aurora Food dealership in Hay River prior to being appointed as CEO of the territory’s tourism organization. She also served as the deputy mayor in Hay River Lee has thirty years of experience in the private sector, according to a release from NWT Tourism.

Lee is also a member of the Business Advisory Council who advise the territorial government on various matters, including economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She has been actively engaged in the discussions related to helping the NWT recover from the impacts of the pandemic including those discussion inputs coming from NWT Tourism,” a statement from NWT Tourism read.

Lee will start in the position on January 4, 2021.

Tourism ahs been one of the hardest hit sectors during the pandemic, with travel restrictions forcing businesses to cut thousands of jobs within the territory.