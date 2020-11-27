Chair of Det'on Cho Corporation Bobby Drygeese (left), Chief of the Yellowknives Dene community of N'Dilo Ernest Betsina (left centre) at a government announcement in 2019. Photo by Emelie Peacock/100.1 Moose FM.

Det’on Cho Management, the business organization for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation won a national business award.

They were one of the recipients of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, run by Waterstone Human Capital. They won in the growing businesses category. Other award winners across the categories include Scotiabank, Tim Horton’s, and Loblaws.

The award recognizes companies that set a “truly admirable example of how cultivating and sustaining great cultures can ultimately drive outstanding growth and performance,” according to a statement from said Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital.

“The culture of Det’on Cho is grounded in Dene values, and that foundation has allowed the skill and

dedication of Det’on Cho’s management and staff to shine,” says Chief Ernest Betsina, Ndilo Chief,

Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

Det’on Cho was started in 1988 as the economic development arm of YKDFN. They now have gross revenues of more than $50 million annually, stemming from a number of business ventures in a variety of industries, including in hospitality, construction, aviation and environmental consultancy among others.

“We started Det’on Cho over thirty years ago with hopes that it would grow to be a major force in the

economy of the Northwest Territories,” Chief Edward Sangris, Dettah Chief, Yellowknives Dene First Nation, said in a statement. “I am very pleased to see the vision of our elders come to be a

reality.”