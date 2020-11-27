Snow removal season has begun in Yellowknife. The season usually runs from December to late April depending on the weather. Snow removal begins at 12:00 a.m. and takes place during the early morning to avoid conflicts with drivers, people walking and children at play.

There will be no snow removal on November 30th and December 1st. The schedule for the week of December 2nd – December 4th is as followed:

Wednesday, December 2nd

Franklin Avenue from Reservoir Road to Matonabee Street; and

48th Street from 49th Avenue to 52nd Avenue.

Thursday, December 3rd

Franklin Avenue from Matonabee Street to 52nd Street; and

49st Street from 49th Avenue to 52nd Avenue.

Friday, December 4th

Franklin Avenue from 52nd Street to 48th Street; and

50th Street from 49th Avenue to 52nd Avenue.

Residents must ensure parked vehicles are removed from these streets by midnight tonight or they will be towed. Residents are advised that there will be traffic delays in snow removal areas and if possible, to use an alternate route to avoid delays.