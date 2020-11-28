NewsYellowknife NewsOne confirmed COVID-19 case in Yellowknife, not counted to NT’s total SHARE ON: Bailey Moreton, staff Friday, Nov. 27th, 2020 Sign for the drive through COVID-19 screening service in Yellowknife. Photo from the NTHSSA.One confirmed positive COVID-19 case has been reported in Yellowknife, according to the office of the Chief Public Health Officer.The worker had travelled into the territory elsewhere in Canada, and self-isolate when he was required. This meant possible contacts “were limited.” One possible contact was identified, who is self-isolating.Since the individual was from outside the territory and isn’t a resident, the case will not be counted towards the territory’s total. That means the Northwest Territories remains at 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases.The statement said the GNWT is taking steps to address the risk of travel from outside the territory, including making all essential workers who are at “high risk” of COVID-19 exposure be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival.This includes healthcare workers, dentists, RCMP, correctional officers, and “anyone else who are working in closed and highly vulnerable settings.” Tags: COVID-19CPHOGNWTtravel