Sign for the drive through COVID-19 screening service in Yellowknife. Photo from the NTHSSA.

One confirmed positive COVID-19 case has been reported in Yellowknife, according to the office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

The worker had travelled into the territory elsewhere in Canada, and self-isolate when he was required. This meant possible contacts “were limited.”

One possible contact was identified, who is self-isolating.

Since the individual was from outside the territory and isn’t a resident, the case will not be counted towards the territory’s total. That means the Northwest Territories remains at 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The statement said the GNWT is taking steps to address the risk of travel from outside the territory, including making all essential workers who are at “high risk” of COVID-19 exposure be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival.

This includes healthcare workers, dentists, RCMP, correctional officers, and “anyone else who are working in closed and highly vulnerable settings.”