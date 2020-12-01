The NWT Disabilities Council are reducing their office hours because of COVID-19.

The organization, which runs a variety of services including the day sobering centre in Yellowknife, said workers will still be contactable during normal working hours, even if outside of the new office hours. The homelessness supports continue to operate as usual.

The office on Franklin Avenue is now open Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“Due to the current global pandemic, and emergency public health measures implemented to reduce exposure to the COVID 19 virus, our main office is currently on reduced hours and services for public access,” read a statement from the organization.

The NWT Disabilities Council is reachable via email or by phone. Emails can be found on their website, www.nwtdc.net or a staff directory can be reached by calling 867-873-8230